Iran building terror airport next to Israel, Defense Minister Gallant reveals

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday disclosed that Iran was building an airport in southern Lebanon a mere 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Israeli border, with the aim of using it as a launch pad for terrorist attacks against Israel.

The Iranian flags are visible on the runways of Kilat Jabar, Gallant said the Institute for Counter-Terrorism Policy’s conference at Reichman University in Herzliya.

“The land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, the target is Israel,” he said.

Israel must “stay vigilant and prepared, with our focus sharp and our hands on the trigger,” he averred.

“If a conflict arises, we will unreservedly deploy the formidable power of the IDF. Hezbollah and Lebanon will face severe and agonizing consequences,” Gallant warned.

“We will not allow Iran to turn the Syrian Golan Heights into a Hezbollah 2.0, and leveraging Syrian territory for the transference of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah,” Gallant stated.

In recent years, Israel has acknowledged numerous airstrikes against Iran-supported terror proxies entrenching themselves in Syria.