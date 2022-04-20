Iran claims it nabbed 3 Mossad spies

The arrests were reportedly made in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

By World Israel News

Iran said it has arrested three spies from the Mossad – Israel’s national intelligence agency – Reuters reported Wednesday evening.

Reuters cited a statement by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, which did not specify the alleged spies’ nationalities.

The accused were involved in “disseminating classified information and documents,” the report said.

According to the statement, the spies were nabbed in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Last October, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 10 spies it claimed were linked to foreign intelligence services.

In March of last year, the Islamic Republic said it arrested an “Israeli spy” in a roundup of suspected foreign agents in the north of the country.