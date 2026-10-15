Iran orders Hezbollah to prepare for ‘imminent’ regional confrontation – report

Iranian missiles on display in Tehran to mark the anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The report comes as Israel is taking steps to maintain its own heightened state of readiness amid concerns over both Iran and Lebanon.

By World Israel News Staff

Hezbollah has reportedly raised its military readiness on instructions from Iran as Tehran prepares for a regional confrontation it believes is imminent, according to a report Thursday by the UAE-based Erem News.

Lebanese security and military sources told the outlet that Hezbollah received recent Iranian directives to raise its readiness to advanced levels as part of preparations for a potential regional conflict.

According to the report, Hezbollah has begun calling up full-time members who receive monthly salaries and has issued secret internal instructions directing personnel to report to new positions.

The terror group is also reportedly implementing a new combat system designed to give field units greater independence and allow them to continue operating if Israeli strikes disrupt communications or eliminate senior commanders.

The sources stressed that the preparations do not necessarily indicate that a final decision to go to war has been made, but said Hezbollah is treating a new confrontation as a near-term scenario.

The report comes as Israel is taking steps to maintain its own heightened state of readiness amid concerns over both Iran and Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has asked the government to extend the nationwide special state of emergency on the home front until November 3. The current declaration is scheduled to expire on October 20.

“In light of the uncertainty regarding the situation, particularly concerning the Iranian and Lebanese arenas, security officials assess that there is still a high probability that an attack against the civilian population will occur,” Katz’s proposal states.

The developments follow warnings from Israel’s defense leadership on Wednesday.

Katz warned that Hezbollah would be dealt a “heavy blow” and lose additional territory in southern Lebanon if it joins Iran in an attack on Israel, while IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military had reinforced its forces and raised its readiness amid an increased potential for escalation.

“We continue to prepare for a situation in which they try to surprise us,” Zamir said, adding that the IDF is prepared to transition to broad offensive operations against any party that attempts to harm Israeli civilians.