Iranian hackers release footage of Jerusalem bomb attacks

Police and security personnel at the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem, Nov. 23, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussil/Flash90)

The hackers also threatened that they have “control over all your activities, all the time.”

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian hackers on Thursday released a series of videos taken from street security cameras from Wednesday’s twin bombings at bus stops in Jerusalem that killed one person and injured two dozen others.

The hackers, who go by the name “Moses Staff,” also published personal documents allegedly taken from Israeli companies.

They also claimed on Telegram to have access to high-quality satellite images of Israel.

“For a long time we have had control over all your activities, step by step and moment by moment,” read a Hebrew-language caption on one of the videos.

It is not yet known whether the footage came from cameras belonging to the police, the municipality or another entity.

Last year, Moses Staff released a collection of photos allegedly taken at Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s home.

“We know every move you make and will hit you when you least expect it. We have secret Defense Ministry documents, operational military maps and troop deployment information and will publish your crimes to the world,” the hackers wrote in a post.

They also published personal details of IDF soldiers, including home addresses, ranks and military roles, as well as confidential documents from Israeli companies.

Over the summer, videos of Mossad head David Barnea were leaked, allegedly originating from his mobile phone.

In June, a different Iranian hacking group published the personal information of some 30,000 Israeli students and teachers, including their ID numbers, phone numbers, and email and home addresses.

Wednesday’s double terror attack saw bombs exploding at bus stops at two different entrances to Jerusalem.

Sixteen-year-old Canadian national Aryeh Schupak was killed in the blast.

U.S. and European officials issued statements condemning the terror attack. The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups lauded the bombing without claiming responsibility.