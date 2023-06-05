Israel can handle Iran threat on its own, says Netanyahu during drill

During largest-ever military drill simulating multi-front war, Netanyahu implies that Israel can take on Iranian threat, even without support from Washington.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that Israel is prepared to deal with the Iranian nuclear threat, even without the support of the U.S., during a major military drill simulating war with the Islamic Republic.

In late May, the Israeli army launched its largest-ever exercise, called Operation Firm Hand, to prepare for a multifront military clash. The drill saw active-duty soldiers and reservists from nearly all units of the military prepare for a war involving aerial, naval, and ground attacks.

As part of the drill, the air force practiced mock strikes on military sites in enemy territory – presumably simulating an airstrike on an Iranian nuclear site.

“We are confident we can handle any threat on our own,” said Netanyahu from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, where the security cabinet met as part of an exercise simulating a decision-making scenario during wartime.

“The reality in our region is changing rapidly. We are not stagnating. We are adjusting our war doctrine and our options of action in accordance with these changes, in accordance with our goals which do not change,” Netanyahu was quoted by Hebrew-language media as saying.

Israel is “committed to acting against the Iranian nuclear program, against missile attacks on the State of Israel and against the possibility of the convergence of the arenas, what we call a multi-front campaign,” he added.

“We are sure and confident that we can deal with any threat on our own, and also with other means.”

Netanyahu’s comments appeared to address rumors that the U.S. is currently seeking an interim nuclear deal with Iran, brokered by the Gulf country of Oman.

According to recent reports, Washington has floated the idea of lifting many of the sanctions currently crippling Iran’s economy in exchange for a promise from Tehran that they will freeze aspects of their nuclear development program – much to the chagrin of Israel.

Israeli officials are worried that Iran will not keep to its end of the bargain and leverage the sanctions relief as an opportunity to continue funding its proxies in the region.