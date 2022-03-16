Israel, Egypt to begin direct flights between Tel Aviv and Sharm el-Sheikh

“The cooperation between our two countries is expanding in many fields, and this is contributing to both peoples and to regional stability,” Bennett said.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel and Egypt have agreed to expand direct flights between the two countries with a new route being opened between Ben-Gurion International Airport and Sharm el-Sheikh, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Media Adviser announced Wednesday.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh last September.

The agreement was finalized Tuesday in Egypt by an Israeli delegation led by the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) following a long process carried out with the National Security Council and additional officials, together with the Egyptian government.

“This agreement will further warm the relations between Israel and Egypt. The cooperation between our two countries is expanding in many fields, and this is contributing to both peoples and to regional stability,” Bennett said.

“Israel is opening up to the countries of the region, and the basis for this long-standing recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides we need to invest in strengthening this connection – and that’s what we are doing.

“I thank the Israeli Security Agency for taking the lead on formulating the security outline that will enable this route to open.”

The route from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh will open soon, and flights are expected to begin during the intermediate days of Passover next month.