Israel FM demands UN Security Council designate Hamas as a terror group

‘The United Nations has been silent regarding the actions of Hamas for too long.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz addressed the 15-member United Nations Security Council Monday, demanding that the council officially designate Hamas as a terror organization.

Katz arrived at the UNSC in New York with family members of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza to bear witness to Hamas atrocities and demand justice on behalf of victims of the terror group.

Katz spoke at an emergency session called to review a report filed by Pramila Patten, the UN special representative of the secretary-general on Sexual Violence in Conflict, regarding Hamas’ use of rape and sexualized torture on Israelis.

After visiting Israel, speaking with survivors, and examining forensic evidence, Patten declared “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed acts of sexual violence against its victims during its invasion of Israel on October 7.

The session was the first time the UNSC has discussed Hamas’s sexual crimes against Israelis.

Israel Katz addressed the UNSC criticizing the delay in addressing the sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7.

He said, “The United Nations has been silent regarding the actions of Hamas for too long.”

“Over the past five months, since October 7, the United Nations has convened 41 times and has neither condemned nor denounced the brutal crimes of Hamas,” he continued.

Katz pointed out that the UNSC has condemned the crimes of other terror groups like ISIS, but has not yet called Hamas to account.

“Hamas’ crimes are even more severe than the acts of terror perpetrated by al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist organizations that have been sanctioned by the United Nations,” he said.

Katz continued, “Many countries have declared Hamas a terrorist organization, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Paraguay, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and others.”

“Do not turn your head away from the facts: Hamas must be declared a terrorist organization and face the harshest sanctions,” Katz urged the UNSC.

Katz concluded by demanding the UNSC exert pressure to force Hamas to release the 134 Israeli hostages and to declare Hamas a terrorist group.

“We demand that the UN Security Council exert as much pressure as possible on the Hamas organization to immediately and unconditionally release all the abductees, who today, as we speak, are being abused and assaulted, and are in great danger.”