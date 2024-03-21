Israel is moral, others would have ‘leveled’ Gaza – RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Hamas would use ceasefire to “rearm and launch another surprise attack.”

By World Israel News Staff

Independent candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that Israel’s war on Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip was justified, suggesting that Jerusalem responded in a more restrained manner than other countries would have, and questioned the Biden administration’s push for a ceasefire.

Speaking to Reuters, Kennedy dismissed left-wing claims that Israel is acting disproportionately in its offensive in Gaza, which was triggered by the brutal October 7th massacres committed by Hamas during a surprise invasion of southern Israel.

“Any other nation that was adjacent to a neighboring nation that was bombing it with rockets, sending commandos over to murder its citizens, pledging itself to murder every person in that nation and annihilate it, would go and level it with aerial bombardment,” Kennedy said, referencing years of attacks launched by Hamas since it took over the Strip in 2006.

“But Israel is a moral nation,” he continued. “So it didn’t do that. Instead, it built an Iron Dome to protect itself so it would not have to go into Gaza.”

When asked if he supported a ceasefire, Kennedy responded that he doesn’t “even know what that means right now.”

He noted that all previous ceasefires have “been used by Hamas to rearm, to rebuild and then launch another surprise attack. So what would be different this time?”

Kennedy, 70, is the scion of a prominent Democratic political family, though he is running as an independent in 2024. He is the nephew of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who served as Attorney General under his brother.

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian Christian student from Jerusalem.

Sirhan said he killed Kennedy due to his support for Israel.