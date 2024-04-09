Trump: Jews who vote for Biden don’t love Israel

Former President Donald Trump speaks to press before the start of civil fraud trial brought by NYS Attorney General Letitia James at NYS court in New York on October 2, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Jewish Biden voters ‘should be spoken to,’ says former president, blasting Biden administration for ‘being totally on the side of the Palestinians.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President and 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration Monday night over its policies vis-a-vis Israel and the Palestinian Authority, accusing President Joe Biden of a strong pro-Palestinian bias.

Democrats “don’t want to talk about the attack of October the 7th because Biden is no fan of Israel,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Real America’s Voice, a conservative outlet, Monday night.

Trump also chided Jewish supporters of the Biden administration, saying many Jews voted Democrat simply as a “habit.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Biden does not love Israel, and frankly should be spoken to. How a Jewish person can vote for Biden – or a Democrat, because they are 100% on the side of the Palestinians and he [Biden] doesn’t know how to get out of it, he is stuck.”

“If you look at what he has done, he is totally on the side of the Palestinians and frankly, it is incredible that historically, Jewish people vote for Democrats.”

President Trump Weighs In On Iran And Israel President Donald J. Trump explains how Democrats are trying to use abortion to distract from the border crisis, the Israel-Hamas war, and Iran. Watch more #RootReaction with @RealWayneRoot here: https://t.co/P7SxUQplnY pic.twitter.com/gWWDlyETc8 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 9, 2024

“I don’t understand it…I’ve been more pro-Israel than any other president by far,” Trump continued, referencing his administration’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and America’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“I don’t know how anybody who is Jewish could vote for a Democrat.”

“A lot of [it] is habit. Jewish people, by habit, just vote for the Democrats, and black people by habit vote for the Democrats.”

The former president made similar comments last month during an interview with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka.

Speaking on Gorka’s podcast, Trump said that any Jew who votes Democrat in 2024 “hates their religion” and hates “everything about Israel.”