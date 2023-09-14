Israel reportedly strikes Syria for a second time in one day

The strike targeting the northern city of Hama comes just hours after bombing near Syrian naval facility used by the Russian army.

By World Israel News Staff

The IAF allegedly struck the northern Syrian province of Hama Wednesday night, just hours after the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported an attack near the naval facility in Tartus, killing three soldiers. Eight others were reportedly injured in the raid.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said Israeli jets fired multiple missiles towards targets in Hama while flying over northern Lebanon. According to the report, “material losses” were suffered as a result of the strike.

According to the Times of Israel, the first strike appeared to be a suppression of enemy air defenses, or SEAD, aimed at paving the way for Israeli fighter jets to strike targets without needing to evade Syrian air defenses.

In addition to servicing the Assad regime, the Tartus base, which was targeted in the initial attack, is used by the Russian military.

The targets struck in the initial bombing included weapons depots used by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group outside of Al-Jamassa and Deir al-Hajar, as well as an air-defense base used by the Assad regime in the village of Karto.

Wednesday’s operations are the 27th and 28th Israeli strikes respectively in Syria this year.

Israel has destroyed 65 buildings in Syria in 2023, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed, including weapons depots and military equipment storage facilities, regional headquarters, and air defense control centers.

Sixty-four soldiers have been killed in the strikes, SOHR reported, with 77 more injured.