IDF bombs Syrian naval base used by Russia

Explosion in Syria after IDF airstrike, June 8, 2021. (Syrian Observatory for Human Rights)

3 soldiers killed as Israeli air force conducts rare daytime operation against navy base in Tartus.

By World Israel News Staff

Airstrikes on Syria’s western coast killed 3 soldiers Wednesday, according to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Explosions were reported near a Syrian naval facility in Tartus, in an apparent Israeli strike.

In addition to servicing the Assad regime, the Tartus base is used by the Russian military.

Unlike most strikes by Israel in Syria, the operation was carried out during daylight hours.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights identified two of the dead as Syrian soldiers, while the third remains unidentified.

Eight others, including air defense officers, were injured, SOHR said Wednesday night.

The targets struck in the bombing included weapons depots used by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist group outside of Al-Jamassa and Deir al-Hajar, and an air defense base used by the Assad regime in Karto

Wednesday’s operation is the 27th Israeli strike in Syria this year.

Israel has destroyed 65 buildings in Syria in 2023, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed, including weapons depots and military equipment storage facilities, regional headquarters, and air defense control centers.

Sixty-four soldiers have been killed in the strikes, SOHR reported, with 77 more injured.