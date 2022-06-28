Israel reportedly seeks to deploy Iron Beam laser defense in Saudi Arabia

An Iron Beam battery during a test in March 2022. (Ministry of Defense)

The request comes amid reports of a regional alliance between Israel and Mideast countries against Iran.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel plans to ask President Joe Biden to approve the delivery of a “game-changing” Israeli laser-based air defense system to Arab countries seeking to fight Iran, an Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

Channel 12 News said that the Iron Beam system, whose prototype was unveiled last year, would be delivered to the UAE and “likely also to Saudi Arabia.” The system is still years away from becoming operational.

The news comes on the heels of reports of secret, U.S.-brokered talks between Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Egypt aimed at forming a regional alliance against Iranian aerial threats.

Saudi and Qatari participation is significant, as neither of the countries formally recognizes Israel.

A U.S. official said earlier this month that President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East next month would include discussions on “new innovations between our countries that use laser technologies to defeat missiles and other airborne threats.”

On Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz seemed to confirm this.

“We are building our broad partnership with more countries in the region to ensure a secure, stable and prosperous Middle East. Among other things, this also includes aerial defense,” Gantz said.

He expressed his hope that Biden’s visit “will have a positive influence and maybe even bring a breakthrough in our ability to act against Iranian aggression in the region.”

Israel is in talks with the U.S. Defense Department to explore American partnership with the Iron Beam system. According to Hebrew media reports, during his visit, Biden will visit the Palmachim Air Base, where the IDF will give him a presentation on the Iron Beam’s capabilities.

The laser system has successfully intercepted missiles, drones, mortars, and anti-tank rockets during tests in April. But it is still years away from becoming operational.

A laser defense system would be significantly less expensive to maintain than the current Iron Dome. While the Qassam rockets used by Hamas are said to cost $300-$800 apiece, one Iron Dome interceptor missile costs around $50,000.

Outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has described the Iron Beam as a “game changer” that will “bankrupt” Israel’s enemies.