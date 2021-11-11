Israel, US, UAE, Bahrain launch maritime exercise in Red Sea

In September, the Israeli Navy held a joint exercise with the U.S. Fifth Fleet for the first time in history.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS and WIN Staff

Israeli, U.S., United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahraini naval forces launched a multilateral maritime security operations exercise in the Red Sea on Wednesday, under the auspices of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT).

The five-day exercise includes at-sea training aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) focused on visit, board, search, and seizure tactics.

“The training will enhance interoperability between participating forces’ maritime interdiction teams,” NAVCENT stated.

“It is exciting to see U.S. forces training with regional partners to enhance our collective maritime security capabilities,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.

“Maritime collaboration helps safeguard freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are essential to regional security and stability,” he explained.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean, and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb, which is threatened from Yemen.

In September, the Israeli Navy held a joint exercise with the U.S. Fifth Fleet for the first time in history.

Moreover, Israel’s navy has been increasing its presence and operational activity in the Red Sea in recent months, in light of the increased threat posed to Israeli ships by Iran.

“The State of Israel will protect its freedom of navigation across the globe,” Israeli navy officer Eli Sharvit told The Associated Press in September.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is responsible for the Middle East, including Iran. The IDF was transferred to CENTCOM from EUCOM in January after the signing of the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.