‘Israel won’t let peace deal pass it by,’ Netanyahu tells Trump

The Israeli prime minister met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss the White House’s Mideast peace plan, which will be released on Tuesday.

By World Israel News Staff

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. to begin discussions about the the White House’s Mideast peace deal.

The two will meet again tomorrow, when the president plans to make an official announcement about the deal. Trump also met with Netanyahu’s chief rival on Monday, Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu began the meeting on Monday by stating, “Thank you for everything you’ve done for Israel, for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, for moving your embassy there, for recognizing our sovereignty in the Golan Heights, for recognizing our rights in Judea and Samaria, the heartland of our biblical homeland, for the unprecedented security and intelligence cooperation between our two countries.”

Addressing the forthcoming White House peace plan, Netanyahu said, “The deal of the century is the opportunity of a century, and we’re not going to pass it by.”

Netanyahu continued, “You have been the greatest friend that Israel has had in the White House, and I think tomorrow we can continue making history.

Netanyahu also noted that Monday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day, stating, “I’m proud to stand here as the prime minister of the one and only Jewish state and thank you for confronting the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet,” referring to the Iranian regime.”

“When you came into office, Iran was on the march. Because of your leadership, Iran is now on the run. You’ve withdrawn from the dangerous nuclear deal. You’ve slapped on tremendous sanctions. Two weeks ago you took out the most dangerous terrorist on the planet. All those who seek peace, all those who want to fight terrorism, should thank you,” Netanyahu concluded.