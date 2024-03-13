Israeli airstrike in Lebanon kills Hamas commander

View of a new security drone that was donated by the "International Fellowship of Christians and Jews" during a ceremony in Efart, in the West Bank on May 6, 2018. (Flash90/Gershon Elinson)

The IDF reported that Mustafa was a “significant” Hamas terrorist leader and was responsible for planning attacks against Israelis and other Jews around the world.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF confirmed that one of the people killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon was Hamas terror commander Hadi Mustafa.

An Israeli drone struck at a car in the Lebanese city of Tyre killing Mustafa and a second person thought to be a Syrian worker on a motorcycle.

This airstrike comes as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate, with the terror group firing 100 missiles into the north of Israel on Tuesday.

Hamas media also reported on the attacks and described Mustafa as “one of the leaders” of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the country.”

Following the strike, Hezbollah fired more missiles into Israel, many of them landing in fields in the Golan.

Earlier in the week, the IDF was believed to have struck and killed One of the men who comprised the Hamas “triumvirate” that planned the October 7th massacre, Malwan Issa.

The IDF struck a target in a building close to the Nusirat refugee camp in central Gaza after receiving intelligence that Marwan Issa was hiding there with his band of terrorists.

It was reported that 5 people were killed in the strike and the IDF is investigating whether one of them was Marwan Issa.

Neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials have confirmed or denied the report as of yet.

Marwan Issa was the deputy of Hamas’s military wing commander, Muhammed Deif, and the two men together with Yahya Sinwar planned the October 7th massacre, according to CNN.

Issa, born in Gaza, joined Hamas at a young age and spent five years in Israeli prison because of his terror activities.