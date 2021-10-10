Israeli cancer care, heart treatment rank among world’s best in annual Newsweek list

Special hospital care rankings praise cardiology departments at Sheba, Hadassah and Sourasky medical centers, and oncology at Hadassah Mount Scopus.

By Maytal Yasur Beit-Or, Israel Hayom via JNS.org

In its annual World’s Best Specialized Hospitals list, the U.S. magazine Newsweek names three Israeli medical centers.

The magazine ranks the top 250 hospitals for cardiology and oncology, the top 150 for cardiac surgery and pediatrics and the top 125 for endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery and pulmonology.

According to this year’s rankings, Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer is No. 42 in the world when it comes to cardiology care. The Heart Institute at Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center was ranked No. 173 for cardiology, and cardiology care at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center ranked No. 204.

Hadassah’s oncology care also came in for praise, with the hospital’s Sharett Institute of Oncology, located on Mount Scopus, ranking 211 in the oncology section.

Sheba’s neurosurgery and gastroenterology departments also performed well, coming in at No. 40 and 44 in each category.

Sourasky’s Orthopedics Department was ranked No. 123 in that category.