Israeli cycling team secures overall win in Tour de Taiwan

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Israel Premier – Tech cycling team clinched both stage and overall victories in the prestigious Tour De Taiwan on Thursday, led by riders Joe Blackmore and Itamar Einhorn.

“It was just perfect, Itamar and everyone did everything to help me achieve this. It was full gas all day. But going into the virtual yellow jersey, and then doing a good lead-out for Itamar to win the stage, it was a perfect day,” said Blackmore, celebrating the victory in Kaohsiung City after the tour’s fifth and final stage.

“I believed it was possible, but it would be hard to do. But we did do it, so yeah, I’m super happy,” he said.

The team’s triumph marks its 13th win of the 2024 season, surpassing their previous year’s tally by mid-March.

Despite trailing by five seconds at the beginning of the stage, Blackmore — with support from Einhorn and the team — managed to capitalize on crucial bonus seconds in the General Classification standngs.

“I knew that if we rode as if we had nothing to lose, we could do it. We went full gas until the end. It was clear to us that we were leading Joe in all the remaining sprints. It’s one of the most perfect days I’ve experienced in racing,” Einhorn said, who stormed to win the stage.

“Great teamwork on the last day to secure both Itamar’s stage win, and Joe’s victory on the GC. I hope this provides some good news for Israel during these difficult days,” said team owner Sylvan Adams.

The victory comes on the heels of Israel – Premier Tech’s success at the Tour de Rwanda.