Israeli defense company develops anti-tank missile with range of 2,000 meters

By World Israel News Staff

In a recent series of tests in the Negev Desert, the Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. showed off its upgraded SPIKE SR (short range) anti-tank missile’s lethal capabilities by blowing up a number of targets from long distances.

SPIKE SR is an electro-optical guided High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead designed for shoulder launch by infantry and is the smallest and lightest variant of the SPIKE Missile family, weighing only 10kg. The older version had a range of 50-1,500 meters, but the upgraded version was successful in hitting targets located approximately 2,000 meters away.

“We are very proud of this small missile, which proved to be as lethal as other large caliber missiles, with great agility for the warfighter due to its lightweight, as well as its ability to act rapidly within six seconds from cold start, engaging fast-moving targets, highly-demanded capabilities in today’s warfare,” said Mr. Gal Papier, director of marketing and business development at Rafael’s Precision Tactical Weapon Systems directorate.

In addition to the SPIKE SR, the other missiles in the SPIKE Family include the SPIKE NLOS (Non-Line Of Sight), SPIKE ER (Extended Range), SPIKE MR (Medium Range), and Spike LR (Long Range).

According to company data, the entire SPIKE Family is used by 34 nations, with more than 33,000 rounds produced and supplied and as many as 45 different platforms integrated, including attack helicopters, ground vehicles, and marine vessels.