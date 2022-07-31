Israeli escapes lynching by Palestinian Arabs in Samaria, dog beaten to death

An Israeli policeman protects a driver from an Arab lynch mob in a different incident outside Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Flash90/Olivier Fitoussi)

A mob carrying PLO flags marched towards an Israeli community and attacked a man and his dog.

By Aryeh Savir. TPS

An Israeli man was attacked by an Arab mob in Samaria on Friday and barely escaped a lynching attempt.

Dozens of residents of the village of Burkin marched on Friday after prayers toward the Israeli community of Alei Zahav, where they encountered an Israeli who was walking with his dog. The mob attacked him and his dog.

IDF forces who were alerted to the scene succeeded in pushing back the crowd, and the Israeli victim escaped with minor injuries. He was taken to Beilinson Hospital for further treatment. His dog was beaten to death by the terrorists.

The mob, carrying PLO flags, was reportedly led by Mustafa Barghouti.

The rioters also blocked a main route in the area and threw rocks at Israeli motorists. One of the rioters was reportedly shot and killed by IDF forces.

On Thursday night, IDF soldiers thwarted an attempted shooting attack near the city of Shechem (Nablus). An armed terrorist squad arrived by car at one of the entrances to the city. A terrorist got out of the vehicle and fired at an IDF military post.

IDF soldiers from Unit 636 who were on a mission returned fire and hit several of the suspects.

Another vehicle arrived later on, picked up the weapon, and fled the scene.

On Saturday night, the IDF and other Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Shukba and Beit Deko.

In the village of Beit Fajar in the Gush Etzion area, the forces arrested three wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity.

A total of six wanted persons were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the incidents.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months.