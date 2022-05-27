Israeli girl grazed by gunfire in Hebron

Girl was on balcony in the Beit Hadassah compound when it was sprayed with bullets.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

An Israeli girl in Hebron was grazed by gunfire when her family’s balcony was struck by bullets on Thursday, Israel’s KAN News reported.

Medics responding to the scene at the Beit Hadassah compound treated the girl, who did not require hospitalization.

Hebrew reports did not specify the status of the police investigation.

Palestinians have attacked Jews near the Beit Hadassah compound in the past. But people are known to have been injured by celebratory gunfire at Palestinian weddings.