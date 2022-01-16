Israeli model one of many women Jeffrey Epstein brought to White House

The Israeli model says relationship with Epstein was “short lived.”

By World Israel News Staff

Late financier Jeffrey Epstein brought eight women to the White House during former U.S. president Bill Clinton’s first term, one of whom is Israeli model and businesswomen Shelly Gafni, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

The evidence was revealed in never-before-seen video logs last week. Epstein visited the White House 17 times between 1993 and 1995, according to the Daily Mail. In 2019, Clinton’s relationship with the sex offender came under scrutiny following the financier’s arrest.

Gafni was one of four women out of eight with whom Epstein was not in a relationship.

Gafni told Israeli media outlet Walla! that she visited the White House during a tour with her boyfriend, during which Epstein was present.

“We went with another nice Jewish guy that got really excited that I was a successful Israeli model, and he took us in his airplane on a tour of Washington, to the [United States Holocaust Memorial Museum] and to the White House,” the famed Israeli model said.

“My relationship with him was short-lived,” she continued. “I don’t remember the details; it was almost 30 years ago. I swear, I never made the connection between the Jewish guy that I met a few times 30 years ago and the monster that was revealed in the past few years.”

Gafni never met the president, as White House records show that Clinton had flown to Texas prior to their trip.