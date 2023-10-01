Israeli prison guard did not give consent to jailed terrorist, was sexually assaulted, lawyer says

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir emphasized the need to fast-track the removal of female mandatory service prison guards from security wings.

The prison guard conscript previously reported to have intimate relations with a terrorist inmate was in fact coerced under threats, her legal representative, Yair Ochayon, told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

Initial reports in Israeli media on Friday suggested that she confessed to a consensual relationship with the inmate. Ochayon said the woman, whose testimony remained unchanged throughout the investigation, received threats from the terrorist who warned her that he would “hurt her and her family, and to ruin her life.”

Ochayon further explained that while the terrorist did assault the prison guard, they did not engage in any sexual relations. Contrary to some reports, the guard was not placed under house arrest. Additionally, IDF sources have indicated that the woman is not a soldier as was initially reported by some media outlets. Rather, she is a conscript serving with the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

Police internal investigations has maintained a gag order on details and identities in the case. Israeli media also reported on other guards suspected of having had relationships with the terrorist. The terrorist has since been moved to solitary confinement and might face more stringent restrictions upon rejoining the general prison populace, the report said.

In response to the reports, National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, emphasized the need to fast-track the removal of female mandatory service prison guards from security wings. He highlighted that the plan has been in the pipeline since he assumed office almost nine months ago. According to an update from his office on Saturday, the IPS is poised to finalize the removal process within the next week to ten days. Ben-Gvir firmly stated, “Exploitation of female prison guards by terrorists and illicit connections will not be tolerated under my supervision.”

IPS Commissioner Katy Perry echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the organization’s zero-tolerance stance towards such incidents. She highlighted the service’s recruitment drive, having enlisted over 1,000 permanent guards swiftly to aid in the removal process.

Ben-Gvir also announced his intentions to recommend a judge-led government inquiry committee to assess the IPS’s conduct, as well as reassess policies about female guards in security wings.