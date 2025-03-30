Israeli security cabinet ministers propose cutting off electricity to Gaza to pressure hostage deal

Ministers acknowledged that pressure was causing “significant changes” in Hamas’s position.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

At a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet on Saturday, ministers suggested cutting off electricity to Gaza to pressure Hamas to agree to release hostages.

Several of the ministers asked why there was still any electricity in Gaza.

The Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, observed, “Hamas is blinking, military pressure has brought about a change in its position.”

Minister Ze’ev Elkin added: “We need to continue the military pressure and not stop.”

Ministers noted that there were “significant changes” in Hamas’s position.

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, commended the Minister of Energy, Eli Cohen, for cutting the last power line, stating, “Well done to Minister Cohen for disconnecting the electricity. We must dismantle all the power lines in Gaza.”

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) stated, “We are not transferring electricity to Gaza at the moment. There was one line, but it has been disconnected, and now primarily generators are being used. No electricity is being sent to Gaza. If it were, we would inform you. But there is none.”

Ben Gvir asked why there was any electricity, and the head of COGAT responded that they were private generators and there was no telling when the diesel would run out.

Ben Gvir declared that Gazans’ generators should be taken away along with their internal power lines; “Turn out their lights,” he said.

With biting irony, The head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi said, “Turn off their sun, we need to darken Gaza, even during the day.”

To which Miri Regev quipped, “He wants to give them a blackout before Passover,” referring to the plague of darkness in the Biblical story of the Jews leaving Egypt.