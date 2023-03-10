Israeli toddler dies following Palestinian car ramming attack, near lynching

Hadar Noga, the two-year-old Israeli girl killed in a crash caused by a Palestinian Arab driver. (Courtesy of the family)

Two-year-old Hadar Noga Lavi succumbs to her injuries almost a week after a Palestinian Arab car crashed into an Israeli car in Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

A young Israeli girl who was critically injured in a car crash in Samaria last week succumbed to her injuries Friday morning, officials at Shaare Zedek Medical Center announced.

The girl, two-year-old Hadar Noga Lavi, and her mother, Idit Lavi, were injured last Saturday after a Palestinian Arab car crashed into their vehicle while driving at full speed down Route 60 near the Israeli town of Ofra in Samaria.

The Arab driver swerved into the Israeli car’s lane, Idit said, in what she called a deliberate ramming attack.

Idit spotted the incoming car and quickly changed lanes to avoid being hit, but the Palestinian driver followed, ramming his car into the Israeli car.

The driver, a 35-year-old Palestinian Authority resident, was killed in the collision.

Idit suffered light injuries, but her daughter, Hadar Noga, was severely injured.

“He didn’t hesitate,” Idit told Arutz Sheva. “He had a very clear goal, and after the car stopped flipping over, a group of Arabs gathered around him and told him ‘congratulations.’”

“I was certain they were going to finish the job and lynch me. I called Magen David Adom in a hysterical panic. I told them we were in a crash and they are going to kill us.”

Hadar was laid to rest at the Shilo cemetery at noon Friday.