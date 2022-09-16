Israelis, Emiratis, Bahrainis, Moroccans celebrate 2nd anniversary of Abraham Accords in Washington

The group joined a bipartisan congressional roundtable to show how normalization had “changed their lives for the better.”

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

A coalition of young Israelis, Emiratis, Bahrainis, and Moroccans gathered in Washington to celebrate the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords normalizing ties.

The group met with officials from the White House, State Department, Congress, and Senate and a bipartisan roundtable discussion was held in Congress, hosted by the Abraham Accords Caucus. The initiative, called Leaders of Tomorrow, was jointly led by the Tel Aviv-based ISRAEL-is organization and Mimouna Association of Morocco, together with a coalition of young leaders from all the Abraham Accords countries.

The aim of the visit was to “showcase how the agreements have changed their lives for the better,” a statement from the group said.

“The accords have not only dramatically changed the geopolitical reality in our region. They have changed the lives of millions of Jews, Christians and Muslims who would have never had the opportunity to interact,” ISRAEL-is founder and CEO Eyal Biram said.

El Mehdi Boudra, founder of the Mimouna Association, said: “Today’s Mimouna- Israel-is mission to the United States is an opportunity to bridge the gap between Jews and Muslims by creating an authentic space with a circle of emerging Arab and Israeli young leaders from the Abraham Accords countries to build a sustainable peace and better for future for our region.”

Majed Alseyabi from the UAE Youth Council said: “As an Emirati, I’m part of the Abrahamic Accords, I believe that it’s my responsibility to build connections and culture to enhance a warm peace, based on tolerance, and Co-existence.”

The delegation was supported by Voices of Israel and hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).