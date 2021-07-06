Israelis fly to Philippines to aid vaccination campaign

Philippine Ambassador to Israel Macairog S. Alberto (3L) sends off the Israeli medical team at Ben-Gurion International Airport: Dr. Adam Segal (2L), Dr. Avraham Ben-Zaken (4L) and Dr. Dafna Segol (3R) with Consul General Reichel Quinones (far left), Vice Consul Judy Razon (2R) and Defense Attaché Col. Ewald Manay (far right). (Philippine Embassy in Israel)

Philippine government thanks Israeli medical experts for coming to Manila in support in of its Covid Response and Vaccination Program.

By Abigail Klein Leichman, ISRAEL21c

An Israeli Ministry of Health medical team went to the Philippines to support the country’s Anti-Covid Response and Vaccination Program headed by its vaccine “czar,” Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr.

“On behalf of the Philippine government, I wish to thank the Israeli government for sending this mission and the members of the medical team for their generosity in taking part in this mission to share their expertise in ensuring the success in combatting coronavirus and the vaccination program in the Philippines,” said Ambassador Macairog S. Alberto.

“Truly, Israel is a dear friend, ready to always lend a helping hand,” Alberto said at a send-off for Dr. Avraham Ben-Zaken, Dr. Adam Segal and Dr. Dafna Segol at Ben-Gurion International Airport on June 19.

They spent five days visiting vaccination centers and helping to help fine-tune the vaccination rollout based on Israel’s successful experience. They also shared some of Israel’s best practices in fighting Covid-19, according to the Philippine News Agency.

The medical mission was made possible through the efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Philippines National Task Force against Covid-19.