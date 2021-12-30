Israel’s new COVID cases nearly triple in a week

Israelis stand in line to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square, Aug. 14, 2021. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israel registered 3,947 new cases on Thursday, almost three times the 1,418 daily cases registered a week ago.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

Israel registered an almost tripling in the number of daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past week, as experts predicted record-breaking numbers in the coming days.

The Ministry of Health updated Thursday that it registered 3,947 new cases in the past 24 hours, almost three times the 1,418 daily cases registered a week ago.

About 136,000 tests were performed on Wednesday, and the positive rate was 2.93%, the highest rate in three months.

A total of 16,088 cases were registered over the past seven days, a 126.6% increase over the week before that.

94 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 57 of them on life support. While these numbers are still low and manageable, the number of new patients admitted in the past week constitutes a 90.6% increase.

Professor Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science and an expert on COVID-19 in Israel, noted that the current number of verified cases in the United Kingdom, which is deeply affected by the Omicron variant, corresponds to about 20-25 thousand verified per day in Israel, when the population ratio is taken into consideration.

Israel registerקג its peak in August with about 11,000 cases per day.

Israel is likely to get to the 20-25 thousand range in about two weeks, he warned,

“Much beyond that, we probably will not be able to measure with the number of tests we have at our disposal,” he noted.