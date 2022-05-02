‘It’s Saturday, the Jews are sleeping’ – Arabs rampage through kibbutz

Arabs rampage through Kfar Masaryk, upload footage of themselves cursing and making obscene gestures at security guard to TikTok.

By World Israel News Staff

Seven Arab men from the northern Israeli city of Akko rampaged through a nearby kibbutz on Saturday, driving horse-drawn carriages at high speeds on sidewalks and grassy areas and cursing a security guard.

The Arabs entered Kfar Masaryk at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday via a side gate that apparently was left open after a car drove out from the kibbutz. They ran riot for about 15 minutes throughout the community.

One of the agitators filmed the group throughout the event and uploaded the footage to social media app TikTok. In a video posted to the platform, one of the Arabs is heard saying, “It’s Saturday, the Jews are sleeping,” while filming the quiet streets of the kibbutz as the infiiltrators scream and play music at a high volume.

Later in the video, one of the horse-drawn carts driven by three of the men is seen careening wildly around a corner and striking a low wall as the group howls with laughter.

The men are seen encouraging their horses to gallop but appear to lose control of their vehicles momentarily at several points throughout the video.

Eventually, the Arabs were asked to leave by a kibbutz security guard. They responded by unleashing a string of expletives at the guard and making obscene gestures at him.

“Get out of here, this is none of your business,” one of the Arab men yells at the guard, along with a number of curses. “We’re not leaving. We’ll leave when we want.”

In an interview with Channel 12, Kfar Masaryk spokesman Avraham Eilat said that some of the men have previous criminal records.

The Arab men were arrested Saturday night after the rampage, but Eilat said he was skeptical that they would be given more than a slap on the wrist for their destructive and threatening behavior.

“The justice system and prosecutors’ office aren’t exactly strict,” Eilat said. “In a couple of days, [the Arab men] will be back to their usual routine.”