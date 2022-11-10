Jewish Republican vote highest in a generation, poll shows

Voters pass a sign outside a polling site in Warwick, R.I., Nov. 7, 2022, after casting their ballots on the last day of early voting before the midterm election. (AP/David Goldman)

“Republican candidates are offering concrete solutions to the issues that matter to Jewish voters.”

By World Israel News Staff

Jewish voters in the U.S. cast their ballots for the Republican party at the highest rate seen in a generation, according to an exit poll conducted after Tuesday’s midterm election.

33% of those polled voted for the GOP, up from 30% in 2020 and 24% in 2016, an exit poll by Fox News showed.

The overwhelming majority of Jewish Americans still vote Democrat, which has 65% of the Jewish vote according to the poll. 2% identified as “other.”

According to Sam Markstein, Republican Jewish Coalition national director, Tuesday’s election saw “a record-smashing level of support in Florida, at 45% of the Jewish vote.”

Those issues include “reducing the skyrocketing costs of living, combating rising hate crime, championing school choice, putting America first on the world stage again by supporting our allies in Israel, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder- with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism,” Markstein told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

In New York, the gubernatorial race between Jewish Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin and Democratic incumbent challenger Gov. Kathy Hochul was the tightest race in decades. The former Long Island congressman received significant Jewish backing, especially in the Hasidic neighbourhoods in Brooklyn where he won up to 95% of the vote. But Hochul ultimately won, in part due to the Jewish support she received from other voters, including, reportedly, Satmar hasidim and progressives.