Knesset, Ben Gurion Airport on Iran’s hit list

Thousands of passengers wait in line for their tickets and passport inspection at Ben Gurion Airport. (Roni Schutzer/Flash90)

“The general situation of the Zionist regime at the military level and its equipment has been examined,” and the list of sites reflect that research, Iran’s state-controlled news agency reported.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

The Knesset, the Prime Minister’s office, and Ben Gurion Airport were all revealed to be on an Iranian hit list as sites to target in a future war, according to reports by the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Mayadeen and Iran’s state-controlled Tasnim news agency.

A Jerusalem Post report on Monday summarized the list of “sensitive sites” that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an internationally designated terror group, believes would be ideal targets for bombing by the Islamic regime.

The Post report noted that the publication list is unusual, as it appears to be one of the only times that Iran has directly threatened specific sites within the Jewish State and may signal that Iran’s regional proxies may be preparing to ramp up their activity against Israel.

Israeli government buildings, such as the Knesset, the Prime Minister’s office, and the Defense Ministry are on the Iranian list, along with educational institutions including the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and Haifa’s Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.

The list erroneously categorized the Jerusalem-based government buildings as “nuclear sites” and the universities as “warehouses,” presumably for weapons or other military assets.

Ben Gurion International Airport, which is the main port of entry into Israel, and Ramon Airport in the southern Negev desert, some 20 kilometers north of Eilat, were also included as potential sites to attack.

“The general situation of the Zionist regime at the military level and its equipment has been examined,” and the list of sites reflect that research, Tasnim reported.

The list of potential attack locations in Israel comes as Jerusalem steps up airstrikes and other military action against Iranian assets in Syria.

Last week, a senior IRGC commander was killed in a roadside bombing in Syria. Arab and Iranian news sources have attributed responsibility for the slaying to Israel.