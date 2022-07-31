Lapid demands disbanding of antisemitic probe of Israel in letter to UN chief

“The fight against antisemitism cannot be waged with words alone, it requires action,” the letter states.

By World Israel News Staff

In response to the antisemitic comments made by senior members of the Commission of Inquiry into Israel’s alleged “war crimes” against Palestinians, Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent a letter on Sunday to UN Secretary-General António Guterres demanding “the immediate removal of all three members of the Commission of Inquiry tasked with investigating Israel, and the disbanding of the Commission.”

“I call on you today to honor your word in this egregious case, to set the record straight,” Lapid stated. “This cannot stand. Slurs about a ‘Jewish lobby’ that acts to ‘control’ the media are reminiscent of the darkest days of modern history.”

“The fight against antisemitism cannot be waged with words alone, it requires action,” the letter continues. “This is the time for action; it is time to disband the Commission. From Mr. Kothari’s outrageous slurs to Ms. Pillay’s defense of the indefensible, this Commission does not just endorse antisemitism — it fuels it.”

The prime minister’s demand comes in the aftermath of antisemitic statements by Commission member Miloon Kothari, which join a series of antisemitic incidents as well as the unmistakable anti-Israel sentiment within the UN’s Commission of Inquiry.

The letter is part of a comprehensive and intensive effort led by Israel in recent days.

Representatives of several countries have already condemned Kothari’s remarks, including the United States, France, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Austria, as well as the European Union.