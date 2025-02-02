Legal Forum for Israel files criminal complaint against J Street’s Washington lobbying

The offense carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Legal Forum for Israel filed a criminal complaint against U.S.-based advocacy group J Street and its executive director, Nadav Tamir on Sunday, accusing them of violating Israeli law by pushing for restrictions on American military aid to Israel during wartime.

“J Street’s activities, beyond being immoral, can cause actual harm to the State of Israel in its most sensitive situation in many years,” wrote attorneys Shai Mark and Yotam Eyal in their complaint. They argue that lobbying U.S. lawmakers to restrict military aid during an active conflict violates Israeli law.

Specifically, the Legal Forum’s complaint alleges that lobbying efforts to convince U.S. lawmakers to limit military assistance constitute a criminal offense under Section 108 of Israel’s Penal Code.

This law prohibits actions that endanger military supply lines during wartime. The offense carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

The complaint specifically highlights the Washington-based J Street’s recent efforts regarding U.S. military support for Israel amid the ongoing war that began on October 7.

While J Street Israel has not yet responded to the allegations, the organization defends its advocacy as promoting long-term peace and stability in the region.

Tamir, J Street’s executive director, is a former Israeli consul general to New England and adviser to ex-Prime Minister Shimon Peres.

While serving as consul general in Boston in 2009, a lengthy memo Tamir wrote criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies toward the Obama administration was leaked. He was recalled to Jerusalem and reprimanded, but returned to his post in Boston.

Israeli authorities will now review the complaint to determine if a criminal investigation is warranted.

Shortly after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the White House lifted a Biden administration ban on 2,000-pound MK84 bombs.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is also considering green-lighting the sale of 24,000 assault rifles to Israel which the Biden administration also suspended.