Memorial for Israeli terror victim held in EU parliament

The two-year memorial event for terror victim Esther Horgen took place at the European Parliament in Brussels, Jan. 11, 2023. (Tony da Silva/Samaria Regional Council)

Esther Horgan, mother of six, was murdered near her home in northern Samaria in 2020.

By JNS

A memorial event marking two years since the killing of terror victim Esther Horgen was held on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Brussels.

The conference, an initiative of the Samaria Regional Council and the parliament’s European Conservatives and Reformists Group, opened with the lighting of a memorial candle in memory of Horgan.

The mother of six was murdered by Muhammad Mruh Kabha near her home in northern Samaria on Dec. 20, 2020.

Taking part in the ceremony were Esther’s husband, Binyamin, her daughters Odalia and Abigail, Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan, Israel’s ambassador to the European Union Haim Regev and more than 10 members of the European Parliament.

Horgan was a citizen of the European Union.