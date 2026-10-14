MI5 sounds alarm over Iranian terror plots targeting Jewish communities across Britain

More than 50 people have been arrested in Britain over the past year in operations linked to Iran, MI5 chief Sir Ken McCallum revealed Tuesday, warning that Tehran is expanding its campaign of intimidation, sabotage and violence on British soil, with Jewish communities among its principal targets.

McCallum accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of operating through criminal proxies, linking them to a wave of arson and sabotage attacks against synagogues, ambulances and Jewish businesses across Europe. Two Iranian nationals have also been charged over an alleged bomb plot targeting Manchester’s Jewish community around Yom Kippur.

The MI5 chief warned that terrorists are increasingly exploiting artificial intelligence to plan attacks, raising concerns that the technology could eventually help extremists develop biological weapons. He said British intelligence is now devoting more resources to hostile states than it did during the Cold War.