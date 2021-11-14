Ministers approve: Israeli PMs will serve no more than eight years

The decision does not pertain to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday unanimously approved a bill to limit the term of prime ministers to eight years. Until now, there has been no limit.

The bill had been raised by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who immediately after the bill passed posted to Facebook that “limitation of tenure, instead of unlimited tenure, is an important principle underlying the perception that the government will act for the benefit of the citizens and not for survival.”

The decision does not pertain to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who could run again in the next election because there would be a break between terms.

There is separate legislation that has been raised to prevent someone who has been indicted to serve as prime minister, but that legislation has not yet been passed.