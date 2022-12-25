Missionary ‘Moonie’ cult targets Jerusalem kids with party invites

Former cult members said that CARP uses Chinese brainwashing techniques.

By World News Israel Staff

Members of a missionary group were spotted handing out flyers to teenagers and young people in Jerusalem inviting them to an event promising a “fun night of games and discussion.”

The Collegiate Association for the Research of Principles (CARP) is an American 501(c)(3) that is part of the Unification Church and is legally classified as a cult, according to missionary monitoring group Beyneynu. Members of the group are known as “Moonies”, after its founder Reverend Sun Myung Moon, a self-styled “messiah” and founder of the Unification Church. According to Beynenu, CARP recently set up shop in Israel and is actively recruiting young people in Jerusalem.

The group entices new recruits by inviting them to innocuous events such as games night, sushi making, and holiday parties. According to Beyneynu, former cult members said that CARP uses Chinese brainwashing techniques. In the 1970’s and 80’s the group successfully recruited many Jewish members, several of them still active in the church today, the watchdog said.

CARP’s stated mission is “for every college student in America to live a Principled Life, as defined by our 3 Core Principles,” according to its website. Those include, “God – Renew our spirituality through seeking truth and relating with God as our Parent”; “Family – Realize one family under God through practicing integrity and true love”; “Peace – Raise true leaders who create a peaceful environment and united world.”

One social media user warned against the group and posted a screenshot of the flyer to a Jerusalem Facebook group.

“Please let your kids know that many missionaries are out and about trying to invite kids to parties,” read the message. “Here is an example of a flyer that was passed out in Zion Square, Jerusalem. Last night, missionaries were spotted in Independence [P]ark.”

Fundamentalist missionizing is becoming increasingly common in Israel in recent years.