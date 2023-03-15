Mother gives birth a month after losing 2 sons in car-ramming attack

Yaakov Yisrael Paley (l), 6 , and Asher Menahem Paley, 8, were murdered by a car-ramming terrorist who hailed from eastern Jerusalem, Feb. 10, 2023. (Courtesy Family)

The seriously wounded father was at his wife’s side during the delivery.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

One month after her two sons were killed in a Palestinian terror attack, Jerusalem woman Devorah Paley gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday morning.

On Feb. 10, Hossein Karake, a 31-year-old Israeli citizen and resident of eastern Jerusalem, rammed his car into a crowd of Israelis at bus stop in northern Jerusalem, killing Yaakov Yisrael Paley, 6, and his 8-year-old brother, Asher.

A third brother, 10-year-old Moshe, was lightly injured in the attack.

The father, Rabbi Avraham Paley, regained consciousness three weeks after the attack. He left the hospital for the first time on Monday and went straight to pray at the grave of his sons. The 42-year-old Paley faces a lengthy period of rehabilitation and was taken to the cemetery in a wheelchair.

Rabbi Paley was at his wife’s side during the delivery at Jerusalem’s Hadassah University Hospital-Mt. Scopus.

Also murdered in the car-ramming attack was 20-year-old Shlomo Lederman, who was married two months earlier.