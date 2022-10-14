Nancy Pelosi filmed threatening to ‘punch out’ Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill, May 20, 2021. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caught in candid moment during January 6th protests when she threatened to ‘punch out’ then-President Donald Trump.

By World Israel News Staff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to physically assault then-President Donald Trump during the January 6th 2021 protests on Capitol Hill, newly released footage revealed Thursday.

Speaking with her chief of staff Terri McCullough, Pelosi expressed hope that Trump would come to the Capitol building during the protests, saying she would “punch him out”, and happily “go to jail” for it.

“I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out,” Pelosi said.

“I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m going to punch him out. I’m going to go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

At the time of the incident, Trump was rallying supporters two miles from the Capitol, at the Ellipse, but had planned to join protesters on Capitol Hill.

The Secret Service had urged the president not to travel to the Capitol building, however, McCullough told Pelosi, with officials telling Trump the Secret Service would be unable to ensure his safety.

The footage was taken by the Speaker’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, and prior to Thursday, had remained unreleased.

During a hearing of the House’s January 6th Committee, however, video including the segment in question was played for committee members, before being released by media outlets, including CNN.