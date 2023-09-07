Netanyahu backs Knesset Speaker’s warning to the Supreme Court

PM Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the nation from Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 10, 2023. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister shares Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana’s speech warning that the government will not accept Supreme Court ruling overturning Basic Law amendment.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana’s full speech in which the latter threatens not to abide by the Supreme Court’s decision if it tries to cancel Israel’s Basic Laws, vowing “not to give in to courts.”

Amongst other things, Ohana told the judiciary to: “Take stock of your limitations. In a democratic system, no single authority has the power to do everything. The Knesset has realized this, now it’s your turn.”

Netanyahu followed this up by sharing Ohana’s full speech on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

“These laws are known as the Basic Laws because they deal with the question of who has the power to remove an acting Prime Minister – and the answer to that question is people who helped elect him. This is known as ‘democracy’,” Ohana said, in the speech retweeted by Netanyahu

“The one line that hasn’t been crossed yet is the overturning of the Basic Laws by the Supreme Court – and this is likely, God forbid, to take place as well. Tonight I’m asking for a stop sign.”

“The Knesset will not be trampled without a fight,” he promised. “As Speaker of the Knesset, I highly advice the Supreme Court to take stock of its limitations.”

The anti-reform movement responded to Netanyahu sharing Ohana’s speech. “A prime minister who reduces the Knesset to criminal activity is not a legitimate prime minister. Netanyahu has declared war on the legal system and intends to trample the Supreme Court in the coming weeks. He will soon discover millions of Israelis protesting against his intentions and defending the Court with their bodies,” it was quoted as saying.

The Knesset voted 64-0 in July to pass the so-called “Deri Law,” named after former Health Minister and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, after his appointment to the Netanyahu government was ruled illegitimate by the Supreme Court under the reasonableness standard.

The law, which amends Israel’s proto-constitutional Basic Laws, bars the judiciary from striking down government appointments or decisions on the basis of the reasonableness standard.

On August 9th, the Supreme Court issued an injunction against the government, demanding it respond to petitions against the Deri Law.

The court is set to hold a hearing on the matter next week, raising the possibility judges could strike down the amendment to the Basic Law, an unprecedented move for the judiciary.