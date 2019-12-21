Netanyahu hails ‘closer Arab-Israel relations’ following positive Emirati tweet

After the Emirati foreign minister posted a report to social media about diplomatic channels opening between Arab nations and Israel, Netanyahu tweeted praise for the message.

By World Israel News Staff

On Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Twitter, “The time has come for normalization and peace,” a tweet posted in response to a message on the social media platform from Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Nahyan’s original tweet linked to an article on the UK’s Spectator website entitled “Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East.”

I welcome the closer relations between Israel and many Arab states. The time has come for normalization and peace. أرحب بالتقارب الذي يحدث بين إسرائيل والكثير من الدول العربية. لقد آن الأوان لتحقيق التطبيع والسلام. https://t.co/MdDd0q8Jh0 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 21, 2019

Islam’s reformation: an Arab-Israeli alliance is taking shape in the Middle East | The Spectator https://t.co/uzJNi6GUsa — عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) December 21, 2019

The Spectator piece discusses a “new narrative,” which the author argues is “emerging in the Middle East.”

According to the piece, “New maps of the Muslim mind are being drawn and old hatreds are on the run. The anti-Semitic craze to destroy Israel was powerful in the 1960s, uniting Egypt’s President Nasser with his fellow Arabs. But now, Sunni Arab neighbors are changing course. Islamist leaders are losing their appeal — at a time when Iran, with its brand of theological fascism, poses a threat to Israel and the Arab world alike.”

While speculation mounts regarding warming covert ties between Israel and certain Arab nations, open signs of detente occur on an increasingly frequent basis.

During the past several years, Israeli officials at the highest levels, including Netanyahu, have visited Oman.

Israel was recently invited to participate in a major international event in Dubai called Expo 2020, which some see as the beginning of a new era in Israel-Arab relations.

Other nations, such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have also signaled a significant pivot with regard to their nations’ positions on relations with the Jewish state.

Heads of state from Arab nations continue to claim they support the Palestinians, however, resolution of the Israel-Palestinian conflict no longer appears to be a prerequisite to warming ties between Israel and Arab countries.