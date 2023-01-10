Netanyahu, Herzog appeal for calm amid threats of civil war and calls to arrest opposition leaders

Netanyahu weighed in, saying, “In a democratic country, you don’t arrest the leaders of the opposition, just as you don’t call the ministers of the government Nazis, you don’t call a Jewish government the Third Reich, and you don’t call the citizens to go to civil riots.”

By Atara Beck, World Israel News

Amid calls for unrest by the Opposition and responding warnings of arrest for treason, President Isaac Herzog called Tuesday evening for calm and respect

“The values of the [1948] Declaration of Independence are the compass of our country. I will not let anyone harm them,” he said in a lengthy tweet.

“This is a sensitive and explosive time in the public sphere. I am aware of the voices from both sides, of all the pain, worries and anxieties. I do not ignore this, and it is on my mind constantly.

“During recent days, I have held discussions with many parties, and I am doing everything in order to create a respectful atmosphere and dialogue, in the hopes of reaching a broad understanding. I appeal to you, elected officials and citizens of Israel from the entire public and political spectrum: Show restraint and responsibility. We must calm the spirits and lower the flames,” Herzog wrote. “We have no other country.”

Earlier Monday, Otzma Yehudit MK Zvi Fogel blasted the opposition for threats of civil war over the judicial reforms planned by the new right-wing government.

In an interview with Kan radio, Fogel pointed to Opposition leader Yair Lapid, National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon and former deputy economy minister Yair Golan as the “most dangerous” people in the country.

“These four are talking about war. If they were calling to protest I’d give them every right to protest. But they’re talking in terms of me being an enemy. As far as I’m concerned, it’s treason against the state,” he said, referring to statement made over the last two days.

‘Time to make the country tremble’

“If you continue down the path you are now taking, you will bear the responsibility for the eventual civil war in Israeli society,” Gantz stated Monday.

“I am telling you this as clearly as possible: You have chosen audacity, but we will choose to fight you in a just struggle.”

Urging Israelis to rebel, he said, “This is the time go out en masse…the time to make the country tremble.”

Netanyahu charged that Gantz’s statements were “a call to sedition from within the Knesset.”

For his part, Ya’alon has pushed for police to disobey orders from Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Golan called Monday for a “broad public rebellion,” including blocking roads and closing businesses and services throughout the country.

“It was clear that this would come. In non-democratic countries, the government always threatens to arrest the leaders of the opposition,” Lapid, who vowed Monday to continue fighting in the streets in a “war over our home,” tweeted in response to Fogel.

In a call with Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concurred with the president, saying that “in a democratic country, you don’t arrest the leaders of the opposition, just as you don’t call the ministers of the government Nazis, you don’t call a Jewish government the Third Reich, and you don’t call the citizens to go to civil riots.”

Commenting on the Opposition’s statements Monday night, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist party said that “from time immemorial, then and now, the nationalist camp has said no to civil war.”