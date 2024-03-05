Netanyahu promises minimal Ramadan restrictions, including on Temple Mount

Arab protesters wave Hamas flags after Friday prayers during the month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, April 22, 2022. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

‘Victory for Hamas’ – Israel’s National Security Minister blasts Netanyahu’s decision not to impose Ramadan restrictions on Temple Mount.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday evening that Israel will not impose significant security restrictions during the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, despite the ongoing war with Hamas and Hezbollah and concerns over elevated tensions in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Tuesday evening, Netanyahu emphasized religious freedom, vowing that the Temple Mount will remain open to worshippers, without major restrictions.

During a meeting with top security brass, Netanyahu said no significant limits would be placed during the first week of Ramadan, with security officials assessing the situation after the first week to determine whether additional restrictions were needed.

“Israel’s policy has always been, and always will be, to safeguard freedom of worship for all faiths. This is what we have also done during Ramadan and this is what we will do now.”

“We will do everything to safeguard freedom of worship on the Temple Mount while appropriately taking into account security and safety needs, and will enable the Muslim public to mark the holiday.”

The decision marks a reversal of Netanyahu’s plan last month to adopt limits on visitation to the Temple Mount proposed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. In addition to a ban on visits by Palestinian Arabs, Ben-Gvir had also called for major restrictions on Arab-Israelis on the Temple Mount.

The Hamas terror organization called on rioters to barricade themselves in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to any limits on Palestinian Arab visitation of the Temple Mount during Ramadan.

Ben-Gvir slammed Netanyahu’s decision Tuesday evening, calling it a victory for terror.

“Hamas’ celebrations on the Temple Mount = total victory,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.

In a separate statement, Ben-Gvir warned Netanyahu’s plan would endanger Israel’s national security.

“The decision to permit visits to the Temple Mount during Ramadan similar to past years, against the recommendation of the police and against my advice, shows that Prime Minister Netanyahu and the mini-cabinet think that nothing happened on the 7th of October. This decision threatens the security of Israel’s citizens.”