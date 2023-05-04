Netanyahu to Congress members: Iran is like ’50 North Koreas’ threatening ‘every US state’ May 4, 2023 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)Netanyahu to Congress members: Iran is like ’50 North Koreas’ threatening ‘every US state’ Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/netanyahu-to-congress-members-iran-is-like-50-north-koreas-threatening-every-us-state/ Email Print “This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as a small satan, and views you as the great satan.” By World Israel News Staff Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday told a visiting group of bipartisan members of Congress that Iran could threaten “every city in the United States” if it gets a nuclear weapon. “Iran is 50 North Koreas; it is not merely a neighborhood bully like the dynasty that rules North Korea,” he said. “This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as a small satan, and views you as the great satan — and to have Iran being able to threaten every city in the United States with nuclear blackmail is a changing of history.” Netanyahu also addressed an IDF operation earlier that eliminated the terrorists behind the murder of Lucy, Rina and Maia Dee over Passover. “There is a message here that needs to be understood: Over the past few months, we have eliminated 110 murderers,” he said. “Our message to the murderers, to those who try to harm us or have harmed us, is: We will reach you,” he adds. “You can hide, you can try to hide — but it won’t help. The long hand of the State of Israel will reach you.” Read Netanyahu pays condolence visit to Dee family in Efrat Benjamin NetanyahuIran nuclear dealIranian threatIsraeli diplomacyUS Congress