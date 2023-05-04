Netanyahu to Congress members: Iran is like ’50 North Koreas’ threatening ‘every US state’

“This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as a small satan, and views you as the great satan.”

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday told a visiting group of bipartisan members of Congress that Iran could threaten “every city in the United States” if it gets a nuclear weapon.

“Iran is 50 North Koreas; it is not merely a neighborhood bully like the dynasty that rules North Korea,” he said.

“This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as a small satan, and views you as the great satan — and to have Iran being able to threaten every city in the United States with nuclear blackmail is a changing of history.”

Netanyahu also addressed an IDF operation earlier that eliminated the terrorists behind the murder of Lucy, Rina and Maia Dee over Passover.

“There is a message here that needs to be understood: Over the past few months, we have eliminated 110 murderers,” he said.

“Our message to the murderers, to those who try to harm us or have harmed us, is: We will reach you,” he adds. “You can hide, you can try to hide — but it won’t help. The long hand of the State of Israel will reach you.”