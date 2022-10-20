Netanyahu defends Trump: He is not an antisemite

Israeli Opposition Leader rejects accusations of antisemitism against former President Donald Trump over social media posts on lack of support from American Jews.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended former President Donald Trump Tuesday from accusations of antisemitism, after the former president’s social media posts on his lack of support from American Jews sparked controversy.

Netanyahu appeared on MSNBC to promote his new book, Bibi: My Story, released this Tuesday.

During the interview, Netanyahu was asked to comment on Trump’s recent Truth Social post in which he complained of the low levels of support he received from American Jews, despite his pro-Israel policies.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump lamented.

“Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

Jonathan Greenblatt, left-wing national director and CEO of the American Anti-Defamation League, among others, slammed Trump’s post as antisemitic.

But Netanyahu denied the accusation, defending Trump while downplaying his recent post.

“He has a Jewish son-in-law and his daughter converted to Judaism. His children and grandchildren are raised as Jews,” Netanyahu said.

“I think it reflects his frustration, which happens to many politicians when they feel they don’t get all the credit they deserve for the things they did. By the way, I have to tell you, I’m not an exception. All of us belong to that.”

Netanyahu did gently criticize Trump’s comments, however, suggesting the former president misunderstands American Jewish voting patterns.

“There is a certain myopia here on the assessment of American Jews. American Jews by and large… support Israel warmly.”

“Some, especially in the radical progressive wing do not, but the great majority in the Democratic Party do. The reason that is skewed a bit is because while Democratic support for Israel among American voters has remained fairly steady as the annual Gallup poll shows over a period of many years, Republican support for Israel has skyrocketed.”

When asked whether Trump’s comments could be fueling antisemitism in the U.S., Netanyahu called Trump a “great supporter of Israel,” adding that politicians often fail to use “measured language.”