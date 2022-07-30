Netanyahu was ‘not enthusiastic’ about Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem, says Kushner

“Trump began to second-guess his decision and wondered aloud why he was taking this risk if the Israeli prime minister didn’t think it was that important,” wrote Kushner in his new book.

By World Israel News staff

Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, claims in his new book that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded unenthusiasticly when Trump revealed his decision to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, reported The Forward.

Kushner, in his book “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” asserted that Trump was very disappointed after hearing Netanyahu’s reaction during a phone call.

He claimed that as a result Trump nearly reversed his decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Upon hearing Trump’s decision, Netanyahu said “If you choose to do that, I will support you,” according to Kushner.

After Trump repeated his intention to move the embassy and recognize Jerusalem, Kushner said that “Bibi responded with less-than-expected enthusiasm.”

At that point, “Trump began to second-guess his decision and wondered aloud why he was taking this risk if the Israeli prime minister didn’t think it was that important.”

According to Kushner, Trump then told Netanyahu “Bibi, I think you are the problem.” Netanyahu then told Trump that he was “part of the solution.”

Kushner wrote that Trump appeared to be “frustrated” by the exchange with Netanyahu, but did not provide an explanation as to why Netanyahu reacted so coolly to the big news.

Netanyahu’s staff provided the following response to Kushner’s claims:

“Contrary to what was claimed, Prime Minister Netanyahu, who asked President Trump to move the embassy several times, expressed great appreciation for this decision.

“President Trump told Prime Minister Netanyahu, before making the decision: ‘I have people who say that this step is dangerous for the United States, what do you think?’

“Netanyahu replied to the president that he sees no real danger and that there is no reason not to move the embassy.

“It is doubtful that if Prime Minister Netanyahu had responded to the president otherwise the transfer of the embassy would have been carried out.”