Netanyahu’s Likud overtakes Gantz’s party following Trump deal reveal

Israel’s right-wing bloc and the Likud moved past their rivals after the White House announcement.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s religious and right-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gained significant ground among voters in the wake of Tuesday evening’s White House announcement of its Mideast peace plan, a recent poll found.

The survey, conducted by Direct Polls, found that the right-wing and religious bloc would receive 58 Knesset seats compared to 55 seats for the left-wing and Arab bloc.

A Direct Polls survey released 10 days ago had the left-wing bloc leading (57 seats to 56 seats) against the right-wing bloc. That result was echoed by a Panels Politics poll released last week.

The poll also found that the Likud party takes the lead over the Blue and White party, which had led in an earlier poll. In the new poll, Likud leads Blue and White, 35 to 33.

Prior to the White House announcement, most polls found Blue and White narrowly leading Likud.

The survey showed that a majority of Israelis (67%) support the Trump administration’s Middle East peace proposal, agreeing “it’s the best plan that the State of Israel can receive.”

However, among Blue and White supporters, 62.4% said that “it’s forbidden for the State of Israel to apply sovereignty before the Palestinians agree to the plan.”

The survey said that Israel Beiteinu, a right-wing party that has played the role of kingmaker, would fall from eight to seven seats.

In order to form a government, a coalition must achieve a minimum majority of 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.