New docuseries ‘Surviving Hamas’ spotlights interviews with survivors of Oct. 7 attacks

A pickup used by Hamas terrorists is seen in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit communities in the October 7 onslaught by Hamas, on October 27, 2023. 62 people were murdered at the kibbutz, located close to the Gaza border, 17 were taken hostage. (Gili Yaari /FLASH90)

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Fox Nation debuted on Tuesday a two-part docuseries that highlights firsthand experiences of residents in Israel affected by the deadly Hamas terror attacks that took place in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special is hosted by Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was severely wounded in 2022 while covering the war in Ukraine, during which two of his colleagues were killed.

In each hour-long episode, Hall examines the events that took place on Oct. 7 and interviews survivors.

He also visits communities in Israel that were targeted in the Hamas terrorist attacks, in which 1,200 people were murdered and more than 250 were taken as hostages back to the Gaza Strip.

The docuseries was released two days after the six-month anniversary of the Hamas attacks.

“Ben’s unique perspective provides a powerful series that explores grief, resilience, and survival through the lens of those most closely impacted,” said Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson when the docuseries was first announced last week.

The first episode focuses on Maya Regev, a 21-year-old who was held hostage by Hamas after the terrorist organization stormed the Supernova Music Festival near the Gaza border in Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 400 people and taking captive more than 40 partygoers.

Regev talked to Hall about the ordeal that unfolded at the music festival during the early hours of Oct. 7, getting shot in the leg by Hamas terrorists and being held hostage in Gaza until she was eventually released as part of a hostage deal between Israel and the terror group.

In the second episode of the docuseries, Hall interviews survivors and families affected by the Hamas invasion of Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel.

During the surprise attack, Hamas terrorists set homes on fire in the kibbutz, killed residents, and abducted civilians.

A quarter of the Nir Oz community was either killed or kidnapped on Oct. 7.