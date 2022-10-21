New poll reveals far left’s embrace of antisemitic tropes October 21, 2022 A sign for "Israeli Apartheid Week," the annual international anti-Israel showcase, on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in May 2010. (AMCHA Initiative via JNS)(AMCHA Initiative via JNS)New poll reveals far left’s embrace of antisemitic tropes Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/new-poll-reveals-far-lefts-embrace-of-antisemitic-tropes/ Email Print Four-fifths of self-identified “progressive” and “very liberal” likely voters in the U.S. believe Jewish Americans have “unfair advantages” that need to be addressed. By JNS Four-fifths of self-identified “progressive” and “very liberal” likely voters in the U.S. believe Jewish Americans have “unfair advantages” that need to be addressed, according to a new poll conducted by the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV) and OneMessage Public Strategies, which revealed the American far left’s embrace of a series of anti-Israel and antisemitic tropes. In the nationwide survey of 1,600 likely voters, 17% of progressives and 20% of very liberal respondents agree that American Jews have too much power, while 21% of progressives and 25% of very liberals say Jews “benefit from privilege.” Forty-five percent of progressive respondents view Israel as an “occupier/colonizer,” and 47% of progressives think Israel has too much power. Additionally, 67% of progressives and 54% of very liberals report that they have “cancelled” a friend or family member due to their political views. “This poll confirms some of the worst fears of the Jewish community—that a dogmatic commitment to critical theory and a social justice lens can contribute significantly to antisemitism,” said David Bernstein, CEO of JILV. “While the majority of Americans support freedom of speech, oppose hyper-partisanship and support traditional liberal values, the far left continues to view politics as a zero-sum game—dividing the world into ‘oppressors’ and ‘oppressed,’ and willing to expel those they disagree with from their social circle—and the results aren’t good for Jews.” Read Democrats slam 'antisemitic' Tlaib for claiming progressives cannot support 'apartheid' Israel Antisemitismliberalsprogressives