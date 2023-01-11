WATCH: NY Jew-beater gets slap-on-the-wrist after attempted murder, ‘would do it again’ January 11, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/new-york-jew-beater-gets-slap-on-the-wrist-after-attempted-murder-would-do-it-again/ Email Print Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg granted Naseem Awadeh, who along with several others tried to kill Joseph Borgen near Times Square in May 2021, a plea deal with a six-month sentence, despite Awadeh saying he would do it again if he had the chance. This is what a failure of justice in New York City looks like today when it comes to prosecuting anti-Jewish hate crimes, says former New York State assemblyman Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism. AntisemitismDov HikindNew York City