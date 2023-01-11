WATCH: NY Jew-beater gets slap-on-the-wrist after attempted murder, ‘would do it again’

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg granted Naseem Awadeh, who along with several others tried to kill Joseph Borgen near Times Square in May 2021, a plea deal with a six-month sentence, despite Awadeh saying he would do it again if he had the chance.

This is what a failure of justice in New York City looks like today when it comes to prosecuting anti-Jewish hate crimes, says former New York State assemblyman Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism.