New Yorkers remember murdered hostages, protest against ceasefire in front of Israeli consulate

Memorial service and protest held outside of Israeli consulate in NY in honor of 6 murdered hostages (YouTube screenshot)

Among the murdered hostages was dual Israeli-US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Sunday, New Yorkers gathered to remember the 6 murdered hostages and protested against the Biden Administration for trying to pressure Israel into a ceasefire compromise with Hamas.

The memorial service and protest were held outside of the Israeli consulate on Sunday following the news that the IDF had retrieved the bodies of 6 hostages who were shot in the head execution-style by Hamas shortly before the troops arrived.

Among the murdered hostages was dual Israeli-US citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents, Rachel and Jon, spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Speakers included WABC’s Sid Rosenberg and former NY Assemblyman Dov Hikind.

Dov Hikind, Former NY assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said, “We call on the Biden-Harris Administration to stop pressuring Israel.”

He continued, “Just as America would respond anywhere else in the world to the murder of Americans, there must be complete destruction of Hamas.”

Hikind explained, “America must not permit a double standard for the murderer of Jewish Americans. Had America not insisted on ‘humanitarian aid’ that strengthened Hamas and delayed the Rafah offensive, much bloodshed would have been prevented and the hostages freed long ago.”

He concluded, “Hersh Goldberg-Polin was an American who got murdered by a terrorist organization and America must stand strongly with Israel today.”

The protest in front of the consulate in New York is in contrast to demonstrations erupting in Israel with many blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for the death of the hostages.

Israeli labor union Histadrut called for a general strike on Monday to pressure the government into accepting the ceasefire proposal.

Arnon Bar-David, head of Histadrut, said, “A deal is more important than anything else.”

Ben Gurion airport will be shut down during the strike, buses and trains will delay service until midday, and most schools will close until noon.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich condemned the strike and said Histadrut is “actually fulfilling [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar’s dream, and instead of representing the Israeli workers, he chooses to represent the interests of Hamas.”